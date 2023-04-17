Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
17.04.2023 | 08:06
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 14

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

17 April 2023

Director Retirement and Changes to Board Responsibilities

It is announced that, for personal reasons, Mr Richard Hughes, the Company's Audit Committee Chairman, having served on the Board since 2018, will retire as a director at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

Ms Helena Vinnicombe will take over from Mr Hughes as Chairman of the Audit Committee with immediate effect, on an interim basis. The Board extends its thanks to Mr Hughes for his significant contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Board has initiated a recruitment process to identify a suitable Director to be appointed in Mr Hughes' stead. A further announcement will be made in due course.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3008 4910

