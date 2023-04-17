The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

17 April 2023

Director Retirement and Changes to Board Responsibilities

It is announced that, for personal reasons, Mr Richard Hughes, the Company's Audit Committee Chairman, having served on the Board since 2018, will retire as a director at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

Ms Helena Vinnicombe will take over from Mr Hughes as Chairman of the Audit Committee with immediate effect, on an interim basis. The Board extends its thanks to Mr Hughes for his significant contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Board has initiated a recruitment process to identify a suitable Director to be appointed in Mr Hughes' stead. A further announcement will be made in due course.

