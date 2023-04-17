Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-04-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 28.04.2023 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV Takeover offer TLN 21.04.2023 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2023 - Nordecon NCN1T Audited annual TLN 21.04.2023 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2023 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2023 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2023 Latvenergo ELEK Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2023 J.Molner MOLNR Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2023 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Annual General VLN investicijos" AEIB050025A Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2023 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Annual General RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2023 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Annual General VLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.