Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 08:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-04-17 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija    Audited annual   RIG  
   28.04.2023  Altum ALTM              report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV             Takeover offer   TLN  
   21.04.2023                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.04.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA    Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 17.04.2023 - Nordecon NCN1T            Audited annual   TLN  
   21.04.2023                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Dividend record   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Dividend payment  RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.04.2023 LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.04.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA          Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.04.2023 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA       Initial       RIG  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A   Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2023 Latvenergo ELEK           Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Interim report, 3  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2023 J.Molner MOLNR            Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T     Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2023 Novaturas NTU1L           Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2023 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A     Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos  Annual General   VLN  
         investicijos" AEIB050025A      Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.04.2023 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Annual General   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.04.2023 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L       Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.