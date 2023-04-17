Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Releases NBS 6 in the United States

Press release, Helsinki, 17April2023 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Releases NBS 6 in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces the launch of NBS 6, a new navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) system software generation, in the United States.

The NBS 6 enables Nexstim's unique E-field navigated TMS technology to be used more easily than ever before. Part of this new product generation is an easy-to-use, software-guided application and a modular product design that allows for system capabilities to expand over time and be highly customized based on a customer's research or treatment interests.

The first release concerns therapy applications. In the United States, the NBS 6 is currently indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

Nexstim will be unveiling the NBS 6 system at the Clinical TMS Society 11th Annual Meeting, held in Colorado Springs, Unites States on May 4 - 6. More information on the NBS 6 system is already available on Nexstim's website: www.nexstim.com/healthcare-professionals/nbs-6.

The NBS 6 is expected to be available for the European market later in 2023.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We at Nexstim are proud of our clinically established technology and are excited to release the NBS 6, allowing the best possible level of usability of our technology. The modular product designwillallow us to continue responding to the increased customer demand for systems that allow the delivery of both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. I would like to thank the Nexstim team, as well as our customers,for their valuable input during the product development process and for their hard work towards this strategically important product release."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

