Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
Stuttgart
17.04.23
08:07 Uhr
24,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00025,00008:29
24,22025,20008:19
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 08:22
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF UPONOR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 17 APRIL 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF UPONOR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Aliaxis SA/NV announced on 17th of April 2023 a non-binding intention to make
an all-cash public tender offer for Uponor Corporation. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Uponor Corporation observation status on
the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule
4.1.1 article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regardin the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.