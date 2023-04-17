Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF UPONOR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 17 APRIL 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF UPONOR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Aliaxis SA/NV announced on 17th of April 2023 a non-binding intention to make an all-cash public tender offer for Uponor Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Uponor Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regardin the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260