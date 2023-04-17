Das Instrument ADIA US0067542045 ADECCO GRP AG ADR 1/2/SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2023

The instrument ADIA US0067542045 ADECCO GRP AG ADR 1/2/SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2023



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2023

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023



Das Instrument ADI1 CH0012138605 ADECCO GROUP AG N. SF 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2023

The instrument ADI1 CH0012138605 ADECCO GROUP AG N. SF 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2023



Das Instrument MMIA US55279B2025 MEI PHARMA INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2023

The instrument MMIA US55279B2025 MEI PHARMA INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2023