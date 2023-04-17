easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration
17 April 2023
easyJet plc
('easyJet')
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd. (a company listed in Singapore) as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 April 2023.
