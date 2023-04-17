Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director Declaration 17-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 April 2023

easyJet plc

('easyJet')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd. (a company listed in Singapore) as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 April 2023.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 237105 
EQS News ID:  1608425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
