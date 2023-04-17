Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
17.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,999 Euro
+0,002
+0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
17.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 April 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            0        30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            NA       GBP0.8960 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         NA       GBP0.8920 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) NA       GBP0.8945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,113,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,738      0.8960        XLON     09:44:32      00027604940TRDU1 
2,093      0.8960        XLON     09:44:32      00027604941TRDU1 
1,738      0.8960        XLON     11:01:54      00027605198TRDU1 
1,966      0.8960        XLON     11:41:57      00027605301TRDU1 
66        0.8940        XLON     11:41:57      00027605302TRDU1 
1,728      0.8960        XLON     12:39:26      00027605444TRDU1 
296       0.8960        XLON     13:14:27      00027605571TRDU1 
1,566      0.8960        XLON     13:14:27      00027605572TRDU1 
732       0.8940        XLON     13:29:50      00027605635TRDU1 
1,024      0.8940        XLON     13:29:50      00027605636TRDU1 
131       0.8940        XLON     13:29:50      00027605637TRDU1 
91        0.8940        XLON     13:29:50      00027605638TRDU1 
2        0.8940        XLON     13:29:50      00027605639TRDU1 
707       0.8940        XLON     13:59:39      00027605738TRDU1 
91        0.8940        XLON     13:59:39      00027605739TRDU1 
1,158      0.8940        XLON     13:59:39      00027605740TRDU1 
7        0.8940        XLON     13:59:39      00027605741TRDU1 
4        0.8940        XLON     13:59:39      00027605742TRDU1 
54        0.8940        XLON     13:59:42      00027605743TRDU1 
1,736      0.8940        XLON     14:44:19      00027605903TRDU1 
198       0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606001TRDU1 
1,608      0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606002TRDU1 
899       0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606003TRDU1 
308       0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606004TRDU1 
552       0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606005TRDU1 
1,638      0.8940        XLON     15:09:04      00027606006TRDU1 
92        0.8940        XLON     15:09:05      00027606007TRDU1 
1,895      0.8940        XLON     16:05:14      00027606257TRDU1 
1,742      0.8940        XLON     16:11:17      00027606290TRDU1 
640       0.8920        XLON     16:12:37      00027606295TRDU1 
1,221      0.8920        XLON     16:12:38      00027606296TRDU1 
2,279      0.8930        XLON     16:26:29      00027606402TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  237102 
EQS News ID:  1608381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
