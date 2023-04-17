DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 April 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 0 30,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased NA GBP0.8960 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) NA GBP0.8920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) NA GBP0.8945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,113,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,738 0.8960 XLON 09:44:32 00027604940TRDU1 2,093 0.8960 XLON 09:44:32 00027604941TRDU1 1,738 0.8960 XLON 11:01:54 00027605198TRDU1 1,966 0.8960 XLON 11:41:57 00027605301TRDU1 66 0.8940 XLON 11:41:57 00027605302TRDU1 1,728 0.8960 XLON 12:39:26 00027605444TRDU1 296 0.8960 XLON 13:14:27 00027605571TRDU1 1,566 0.8960 XLON 13:14:27 00027605572TRDU1 732 0.8940 XLON 13:29:50 00027605635TRDU1 1,024 0.8940 XLON 13:29:50 00027605636TRDU1 131 0.8940 XLON 13:29:50 00027605637TRDU1 91 0.8940 XLON 13:29:50 00027605638TRDU1 2 0.8940 XLON 13:29:50 00027605639TRDU1 707 0.8940 XLON 13:59:39 00027605738TRDU1 91 0.8940 XLON 13:59:39 00027605739TRDU1 1,158 0.8940 XLON 13:59:39 00027605740TRDU1 7 0.8940 XLON 13:59:39 00027605741TRDU1 4 0.8940 XLON 13:59:39 00027605742TRDU1 54 0.8940 XLON 13:59:42 00027605743TRDU1 1,736 0.8940 XLON 14:44:19 00027605903TRDU1 198 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606001TRDU1 1,608 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606002TRDU1 899 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606003TRDU1 308 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606004TRDU1 552 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606005TRDU1 1,638 0.8940 XLON 15:09:04 00027606006TRDU1 92 0.8940 XLON 15:09:05 00027606007TRDU1 1,895 0.8940 XLON 16:05:14 00027606257TRDU1 1,742 0.8940 XLON 16:11:17 00027606290TRDU1 640 0.8920 XLON 16:12:37 00027606295TRDU1 1,221 0.8920 XLON 16:12:38 00027606296TRDU1 2,279 0.8930 XLON 16:26:29 00027606402TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 237102 EQS News ID: 1608381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)