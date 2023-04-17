Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
WKN: A2DXQD | ISIN: FI4000266804 | Ticker-Symbol: R0F
Tradegate
17.04.23
08:34 Uhr
8,900 Euro
+1,115
+14,32 %
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 08:34
139 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ROVIO ENTERTAINEMENT CORPORATION RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 17 APRIL 2023 SHARES





Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced on 15 April 2023 a confirmation that
it is in discussions with Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ("Sega") regarding a
possible tender offer for Rovio's shares. 

On 17 April 2023 Sega announced a recommended cash offer of EUR 9.25 per share
to the shareholders and EUR 1.48 per option to the option holders of Rovio. 

Nasdaq Helsinki retains the shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation on the
Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). 



Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 



The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regardin the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
