Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche Meldung veröffentlicht! – Morgen prozentual wieder (fast) dreistellig?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
17.04.23
09:34 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,070
-0,99 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0167,03809:53
7,0127,01409:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2023 | 08:34
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 (CEST). The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

In-person participation: The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo. Participation to be registered no later than May 8, 2023, at 12:00 CEST.

Digital participation: Please refer to the attached guide for online participation, appendix 6. There is no enrolment for digital attendance.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83c0ded5-11fb-4377-9dce-756d18e167d1)
  • Appendices 1 and 2 - links (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6434ee01-a294-45bc-9820-acb14405e6d0)
  • Appendix 3 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/398d4d50-6852-4e58-9a06-3787cf733b15)
  • Appendix 4 Norsk Hydro ASA The recommendations from the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93224bd9-c96c-4fc9-8915-4beba8e9f28c)
  • Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9abc8343-3099-4cbb-b7ec-992a6e22aaa8)
  • Appendix 6 Guide for online participation of the annual general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78064bcb-9276-4a49-8cac-fa3b36243c2c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
