Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 (CEST). The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

In-person participation: The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo. Participation to be registered no later than May 8, 2023, at 12:00 CEST.

Digital participation: Please refer to the attached guide for online participation, appendix 6. There is no enrolment for digital attendance.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments