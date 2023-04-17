

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive results from the EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 phase III trials for gepotidacin, an investigational oral antibiotic for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in female adults and adolescents. In the EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 phase III trials, gepotidacin showed non-inferiority to nitrofurantoin, an existing first-line treatment for uUTI. Also, in the EAGLE-3 phase III trial, gepotidacin showed statistically significant superiority versus nitrofurantoin.



Gepotidacin demonstrated consistent efficacy compared to nitrofurantoin in key subgroups.



