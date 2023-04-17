

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Defence technology company QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Monday said it expects full-year results to be ahead of its previous outlook as well as market expectations.



The company said its order intake is up 40% for the full year, at a record-high of more than 1.7billion pounds.



'The integrations of Avantus and Air Affairs, two strategically significant acquisitions in the US and Australia, are progressing well and create a strong global platform. These achievements, coupled with effective use of our balance sheet, provide positive momentum for us to deliver sustainable performance in the years ahead and we remain on-track to reach our strategic growth ambition,' commented Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX