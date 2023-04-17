Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
WKN: A3DH5W | ISIN: SE0017487424
München
17.04.23
08:09 Uhr
0,187 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 08:58
103 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bawat Water Technologies AB receives observation status (220/23)

On April 14, 2023, Bawat Water Technologies AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company's working capital is estimated to be
sufficient until the end of July 2023. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(BAWAT, ISIN code SE0017487424, order book ID 252581) and equity rights (BAWAT
TO1, ISIN code SE0017563265, order book 252582) in Bawat Water Technologies AB
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
