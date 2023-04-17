OKX and Manchester City Captain Ilkay Gündogan Launch Football Masterclass in the Metaverse

MANCHESTER, England, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today launched "Make Your Play", an immersive metaverse experience in which fans can attend an exclusive tactical football masterclass from Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan.





"Make Your Play" sees Gündogan step into the OKX Collective metaverse to guide fans through pre-planned drills and explain his in-game decision making processes. Appointed Manchester City captain for the 2022/23 season, Ilkay Gündogan is known for his tactical football mind and love of coaching.

The OKX Collective is a unique virtual metaverse environment that allows fans to participate in Web3 first-hand and gain access to special content from Manchester City players Alex Greenwood, Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish and Rúben Dias.

Ilkay Gündogan said: "The beauty of our game is in the tactics. As someone who loves coaching and highlighting the tactical skills that are needed to win, it is hugely exciting to be able to share what I know in an arena like the OKX metaverse."

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "Hot on the heels of Rúben Días taking to the metaverse to show us how he maintains top performance for matchday, we are very excited to get insights into Ilkay's tactical approach in the same forum. Ilkay is an incredible football mind, and this chance to benefit from his expert knowledge in an interactive virtual environment provides a glimpse into how Web3 stands to overhaul the ways we connect and interact in the future."

Fans who visit the OKX Collective will be treated to special experiences designed around each footballer's playing style and personal interests. In addition to exclusive training content, these will include music and NFT-based digital experiences. Within the metaverse, fans can also enter competitions to win prizes, including passes to team trainings, match tickets and much more.

To enter the OKX Collective metaverse, fans simply need to click this link okx-metaverse.com and create their personalised avatar.

OKX is the official training kit partner of Manchester City for the 2022/23 season.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 technology company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

