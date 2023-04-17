Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ4 | ISIN: NL0012059018 | Ticker-Symbol: EYX
Xetra
14.04.23
17:35 Uhr
77,38 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6077,7210:03
77,6077,7210:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2023 | 08:30
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exor N.V.: Exor Well Positioned to Continue Building Great Companies and Deliver Superior Returns for Shareholders; Nitin Nohria Nominated New Chairman, Succeeding Ajay Banga

  • Net cash position up €4.7 billion, at 0.8 billion at year-end
  • NAV at year end at €28.2 billion. NAV per share declined 7.6%, while outperforming the MSCI World Index by 6.6 p.p., mainly driven by the market performance of listed companies and cash position
  • Board of Directors nominates for AGM appointment Nitin Nohria as new Chairman, Senior Non-Executive Director and Sandra Dembeck and Tiberto Ruy Brandolini D'Adda as new Non-Executive Directors
  • Board of Directors approved today final €150 million tranche of the €500 million share buyback program
  • Ordinary dividend of €100 million corresponds to €0.44 per share to be paid, subject to AGM approval


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.