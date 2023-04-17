XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-March 2023. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Monday, April 24 at 2.00 p.m. CET

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/xvivo-q1-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006316

Participants from XVIVO:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-March 2023 will be released on April 24, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/

April 17, 2023

Gothenburg

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

