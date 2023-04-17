DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 164.5517
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1584942
CODE: CNAA LN
ISIN: FR0011720911
