

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, said on Monday that its unit Siemens Mobility has won a contract of around 310 million euros from the Singapore Land Transport Authority or LTA.



The contract is to provide a communications-based train control or CBTC and full-height platform screen doors or PSD, for the Cross Island Line or CRL.



Siemens Mobility will deliver CBTC on Singapore's 8th and longest fully-underground MRT Cross Island Line.



Constructed in several phases, the German firm will implement a CBTC signaling system and PSD across CRL's Phase 1 (CRL1), Phase 2 (CRL2) and Punggol Extension.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX