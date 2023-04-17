Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.04.2023 | 09:49
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 162.8741

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16904

CODE: 100H LN

ISIN: LU1650492504

ISIN:      LU1650492504 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      100H LN 
Sequence No.:  237193 
EQS News ID:  1608665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
