Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9155

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13525575

CODE: DTEC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 237252

