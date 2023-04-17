DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.6544

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28942946

CODE: U127 LN

ISIN: LU2573966905

