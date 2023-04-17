TeraBox Launches 'Guard your memories, celebrates our milestones' Campaign to Celebrate 3rd Anniversary

LONDON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox, the innovative cloud storage app, recently announced the launch of a series of discounts and giveaways in celebration of its third anniversary to show appreciation to users. With the theme of "Guard Your Memories, Celebrate Our Milestones," the third anniversary campaign aims to remind users of TeraBox's commitment to protecting their memories while encouraging them to share beautiful moments with their loved ones.

TeraBox's third-anniversary celebrations will run from April 7th to 30th, 2023. Members can enjoy a 50% discount on their yearly cloud storage plan while experiencing the latest premium functions, such as back up videos from mobile devices and providing 2048GB (2TB) of storage free of charge, along with 12 more exclusive features offered to premium members that details have been listed in the App and TeraBox's Facebook.

The third-anniversary celebrations aim to give back to its users while enhancing their experience with TeraBox. Its referral program, which has been a significant part of TeraBox's success as it enables users to earn extra income by sharing links with friends and family. On social media platforms such as Facebook, many user stories written by those who have participated in the referral program, share their success stories and how it has helped them financially. Starting from April 6th, TeraBox increases its referral reward rates in general with exclusive rewarding offers to content related to cricket, football, basketball, animation, software & game, and movies and TV series, that the users can submit their registration via here within the valid date to May 5th, as part of its third-anniversary celebrations.

Nearly 200 million users have registered with TeraBox since its establishment three years ago. To show appreciation to its users and share its achievements, the company is highlighting a list of milestones achieved over the past three years, including to meet the outstanding security standards such as ISO27001, ISO27701, and ISO27018, to utilize its cutting-edge AI technology and to celebrate new record of the number of registered users.

TeraBox is committed to protecting its users' data while providing a user-friendly cloud storage experience. The campaign's aim to "Guard your memories, celebrate our milestones," highlights its commitment to safeguarding users' memories while reminding them to cherish the beautiful moments of their lives. The company is determined to continue accompanying its users in the future, making their memories safe and accessible to them anytime, anywhere.

For more information about TeraBox's premium program, please visit https://www.terabox.com/cloud-storage-pricing-plans; for more 3rd anniversary celebration stories, please visit TeraBox's website or Facebook Page.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox allows worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions which has been proven with three international authoritative ISO certifications to further ensure data security.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terabox-launches-guard-your-memories-celebrates-our-milestones-campaign-to-celebrate-3rd-anniversary-301797735.html