FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 742.2106

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55262

CODE: CI2U LN

ISIN: LU1681043169

