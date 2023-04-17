Medcaw Investments Plc - Directorate Change

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Board Role Changes

Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announces that it has re-structured its internal board roles and responsibilities as follows:-

Non-Executive Director Marcus Yeoman will become Non-Executive Chairman. Executive Chairman Sarah Cope will become a Non-Executive Director. Non-Executive Director Charles Wood will become Executive Director.

The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.

