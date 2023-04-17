Agricultural Films Market worth $18.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Films (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnels), Silage Films (Silage Stretch Wraps), & Mulch Films (Transparent, Clear Mulches)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.





The market is projected to grow because of focus on agricultural crop yield. With the purpose of to meet the growing demand for agricultural products, it is necessary to implement technologies such as greenhouse films, mulch films, and silage films, and to apply controlled agriculture. Therefore, the need to increase agricultural production is a crucial driving factor behind the demand for agricultural crop yield.

307 - Market Data Tables

63 - Figures

301 - Pages

Mulch film was the largest application of the agricultural films market, in terms of value, in 2022

Due to rising population the focus on agricultural crop yield is increased and to increase the crop yield, the mulch films are principally utilized in agriculture. It also enhance the soil quality, manage weed growth, maintain optimal soil temperature and save water.

LLDPE is projected to be the largest type of the agricultural films, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), reclaim, Ethyl-Vinyl Acetate, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and others are various market segment based on the type. During the forecast period, LLDPE is projected to hold the largest market share of agricultural films. Due to its remarkable elongation and flexible properties, LLDPE exhibits high resistance to tearing and punctures which protects the film from harm during usage and installation.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for the agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for agricultural films, driven by the changing farming practices and the rising population in region especially in India and China. Due to these reasons the demand for agricultural films in Asia Pacific region is increased.

The key players profiled in the report include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), RKW Group (Germany), and The Dow Chemical Company (US).

