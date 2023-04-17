

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, said on Monday that its Materials and Trade division has won an order from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, worth in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.



According to the deal, the division will supply triangular beams for supporting the suspension strut mountings, together with the associated assembly plates.



The 600,000 sets, to be produced by the division's Castings business unit, consist of a triangular beam and four assembly plates. The production is expected to begin in 2024.



Xiaomi, now with its new Xiaomi MS11, is making its debut in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles.



