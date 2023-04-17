Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Overview: Forecasted Growth Rate, Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers And Key Segments - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2023, the global prenatal DNA sequencing market size is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $2.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%. The prenatal DNA sequencing market share is then expected to grow to $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 13%.





The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the prenatal DNA sequencing market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. Prenatal DNA sequencing in cancer is used to detect fetal aneuploidy in maternal plasma and to identify cancer in the fetus. The sequencing reveals the inherited or germline DNA changes that raise a person's chance of developing cancer. For instance, according to Globocan, a Switzerland-based provider of a worldwide database of cancer incidence and mortality rates, in 2020, there were around 19.29 million new cancer cases, and the number of cancer cases in a 5-year span is estimated to be 50.55 million. Therefore, the prevalence of cancer is driving the prenatal DNA sequencing market growth.

Major players in the prenatal DNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Genewiz LLC, 10x Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Product innovation is gaining popularity in the prenatal DNA sequencing market trends. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2022, Juno Diagnostics, Inc., a US-based health technology company that democratizes access to valuable genetic information, launched the noninvasive prenatal screening test "Hazel". The test is uniquely designed with no risk of miscarriage, and it can be performed as early as 9 weeks into pregnancy by using a small amount of blood. It screens the pregnancy for common genetic conditions caused by extra or missing chromosomes, such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Patau syndrome.

The global prenatal DNA sequencing market is segmented -

1) By Type: Genetic Diseases, Nonhereditary Diseases

2) By Application: Hemophilia, Down Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Autism, DiGeorgre Syndrome, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End User: Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

The prenatal DNA sequencing market report describes and explains the prenatal DNA sequencing market and covers 2017 to 2022, termed the historic period, and 2022 to 2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

