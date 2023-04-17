EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.04.2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Street: Rablstr. 26 Postal code: 81669 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900FDHSN08UBJII80

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Apr 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.17 % 0.00 % 3.17 % 96000000 Previous notification 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470306 0 3045921 0.00 % 3.17 % Total 3045921 3.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % TAM UK Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % % TC Financing Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Limited % % % - % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % TAM UK Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % % TC Financing Limited % % % Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % % - % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % % - % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % TAM UK Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % % TC Financing Limited % % % Threadneedle Pensions Limited % % % - % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % % Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited % % % - % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK % % % Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

13 Apr 2023





