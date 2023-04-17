DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.5601
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10372935
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
