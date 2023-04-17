DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.7205

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 891295

CODE: PRAU LN

ISIN: LU2089238468

April 17, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)