FERGUSON PLC
SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND 2023
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / On March 7, 2023, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ("Q2 Dividend").
Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Q2 Dividend, was April 5, 2023, and was communicated to shareholders on March 7, 2023.
Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Q2 Dividend in GBP. The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence:
Dividend declared
in USD
Exchange rate (GBP/USD)
Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP
$0.75 per share
1.2516
£0.59 per share
The Q2 Dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023, to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on March 17, 2023.
Inquiries:
Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827
|Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
|Mobile: +1 224 285 2410
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749468/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Dividend-Currency-Exchange-Rate