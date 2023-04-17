Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG87 | ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 | Ticker-Symbol: 24W5
Frankfurt
17.04.23
08:02 Uhr
112,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,82 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,00116,0014:24
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 12:50
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

FERGUSON PLC

SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND 2023
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / On March 7, 2023, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ("Q2 Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Q2 Dividend, was April 5, 2023, and was communicated to shareholders on March 7, 2023.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Q2 Dividend in GBP. The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence:

Dividend declared

in USD

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP

$0.75 per share

1.2516

£0.59 per share

The Q2 Dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023, to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on March 17, 2023.

Inquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and CommunicationsMobile: +1 224 285 2410

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749468/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Dividend-Currency-Exchange-Rate

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.