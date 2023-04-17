

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) reported first-quarter GAAP-basis net income of $702 million, compared to $362 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $4.01, compared with $2.62. Net operating income was $715 million, compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net operating earnings per common share was $4.09, compared to $2.73.



Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.83 billion in the quarter, up 102% from $907 million, a year ago. Noninterest income was $587 million, compared with $541 million, prior year.



Darren King, CFO, said, 'These results reflect loan growth, steady credit quality, a strong liquidity position and, as in past years, seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expense. M&T's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.15% at March 31, 2023 compared with 10.44% at last year's end.'



