Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Full-year revenue growth of 18%; Full-year GAAP Net Loss (including $1.9 million of costs tied to IPO) of $1.0 million; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million (+21%)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal ended December 31, 2022.

"The fourth quarter was our first as a public company following our successful early October IPO where we raised net proceeds of $12.9 million," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. "During the quarter, we shipped to several new customers as we continued to introduce our disruptive CleanTech systems to new and potential customers and expand the range of potential applications for our technology."

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021* (in $M except for EPS) 4Q22 4Q21 Change FY22 FY21 Change Revenue $1.2 $1.2 (3.1%) $5.0 $4.2 18.2% Gross Margin 49.9% 30.0% 57.9% 50.9% Operating Income (Loss) ($1.9) ($0.1) nm ($1.0) $0.6 nm Net Income (Loss) ($1.9) $0.0 nm ($1.0) $0.6 nm Diluted Earnings/Loss per Share ($0.36) $0.01 nm ($0.18) $0.12 nm Adjusted EBITDA n/a n/a nm $1.2 $1.0 20.8% *numbers may not add due to rounding Nm - non-measurable

2023 Commentary

"As we discussed in the SEC filings for our IPO, we plan on making significant investments in 2023 to capture the tremendous market opportunity over the mid to long term for our CleanTech systems. During the fourth quarter, we recognized that we needed to broaden and deepen our executive team to accomplish these goals. The recent hiring of senior executives with relative industry experience now allows us to move forward with our investment plans.

"Given the disruptive nature of our technology and still being in the top of the first inning for laser blasting, we expect to see some lumpiness on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Additionally, when combined with a more uncertain economic environment and a heightened geo-political landscape, we are seeing an elongated sales cycle at many existing and potential customers. Given the recent change at the CFO-level, we are going to postpone providing guidance until we report our first quarter results in about a month," concluded Tupuola.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to laser@haydenir.com.

Conference Call Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Call me Call me

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610088&tp_key=de84b3235f

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13737159

Replay Start: Monday, April 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Replay Expiry: Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 12,181,799 $ 615,749 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,347,494 84,365 Inventory 1,693,810 1,790,952 Total Current Assets 15,223,104 2,491,066 Other Assets 72,527 3,000 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 627,848 698,580 Intangible Assets, Net 2,939,041 3,167,945 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 832,072 499,758 Total Assets $ 19,694,592 $ 6,860,350 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 190,386 $ 113,443 Deferred Revenue - 91,775 Current Portion of Operating Lease 344,510 171,757 Loans Payable, Current Portion - - Sales Tax Payable - 15,456 Total Current Liabilities 534,897 392,431 Long Term Liabilities: Loans Payable - 579,012 Operating Lease Liability, less Current Portion 487,562 328,001 Total Long Term Liabilities 487,562 907,013 Total Liabilities 1,022,459 1,299,444 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock Par Value $0.01: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 7,878,419 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; and 4,878,419 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 78,783 48,783 Additional Paid in Capital 17,650,520 5,242,832 Retained Earnings 942,830 269,291 Total Stockholders' Equity 18,672,133 5,560,906 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 19,694,592 $ 6,860,350

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,164,513 $ 1,201,602 $ 4,954,689 $ 4,190,709 Cost of Sales 583,623 841,567 2,087,703 2,059,298 Gross Profit 580,890 360,035 2,866,987 2,131,411 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 1,426,951 125,128 1,677,975 410,693 General & Administrative 983,674 206,227 1,823,643 713,339 Depreciation & Amortization 86,397 100,328 345,291 396,247 Total Operating Expenses 2,497,022 431,682 3,846,909 1,520,279 Operating Income (1,916,132 ) (71,647 ) (979,922 ) 611,132 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Expense - (6,051 ) (24,426 ) (49,351 ) Other Income (144 ) 119,927 6,887 22,682 Total Other Income (Expense) (144 ) 113,875 (17,538 ) (26,669 ) Income (Loss) Before Tax (1,916,276 ) 42,229 (997,461 ) 584,462 Tax Provision (13,825 ) - - 68 Net Income $ (1,902,451 ) $ 42,229 $ (997,461 ) $ 584,394 Income per Share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 Fully Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (December 31, 2021 is reflective of a 1/6 reverse stock split): Basic 7,878,419 4,878,419 5,628,419 4,878,419 Fully Diluted 8,253,419 4,878,419 5,726,336 4,878,419

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From: OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ 673,539 $ 584,394 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 345,291 396,247 Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities - (28,755 ) Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,263,129 ) 982,010 Inventory 97,142 381,376 Prepaids & Other Current Assets (69,527 ) (3,000 ) Accounts Payable 76,944 57,857 Customer Deposits (91,775 ) (997,633 ) Sales Tax Payable (15,456 ) 2,791 Net Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities (246,971 1,375,287 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Equipment - (2,750 ) Purchase of Computers (16,826 ) - Purchase of Furniture (24,634 ) - Purchase of Vehicles - - Purchase of R&D Equipment - (6,920 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (4,195 (219,795 ) Net Cash From (Used In) Investing Activities (45,655 (229,465 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (Repayment of) Notes (261,684 ) (665,084 ) Proceeds from (Repayment of) PPP Loan (317,328 ) 118,578 Dividends Paid - (310,280 ) Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock 12,437,688 - Net Cash From (Used In) Financing Activities 11,858,676 (856,786 ) Net Cash Flow for Period $ 11,566,050 $ 289,036 Cash - Beginning of Period 615,749 326,713 Cash - End of Period $ 12,181,799 $ 615,749

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a Non-GAAP Measure

EBITDA. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management, lenders, and certain investors as a supplemental measure in the evaluation of some aspects of a corporation's financial position and core operating performance. Investors sometimes use EBITDA, as it allows for some level of comparability of profitability trends between those businesses differing as to capital structure and capital intensity by removing the impacts of depreciation and amortization. EBITDA also does not include changes in major working capital items, such as receivables, inventory and payables, which can also indicate a significant need for, or source of, cash. Since decisions regarding capital investment and financing and changes in working capital components can have a significant impact on cash flow, EBITDA is not necessarily a good indicator of a business's cash flows. We use EBITDA for evaluating the relative underlying performance of our core operations and for planning purposes. We calculate EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, thus the term "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" and the acronym "EBITDA."

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as comprehensive income (loss) as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax provision; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) accretion of debt discounts; (vi) other income - forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan; (vii) other financing costs; (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (ix) warrant inducement expense; (x) amortization of right-of-use assets; and (xi) change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Our Adjusted EBITDA measure eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting finance costs), tax positions, the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We also exclude certain one-time costs associated with our IPO and non-cash costs.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net Income (Loss) $ (997,461 ) $ 584,394 Add (deduct): Interest expense 24,426 49,351 Taxes 0 68 Other - - Depreciation & Amortization 345,291 396,247 EBITDA(1) $ (627,744 ) $ 1,030,060 Other adjustments related to the IPO expenses 1,872,119 - Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 1,244,375 $ 1,030,060

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749458/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Results