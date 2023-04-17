Anzeige
17.04.2023 | 13:02
Laxxon Medical to Participate in 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Laxxon Medical announced today their participation in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference from Monday, April 17th to Thursday, April 20th. Laxxon CEO Helmut Kerschbaumer will present on Thursday, April 20th at 9:30A.M. ET. The live webcast link can be accessed on the "Investors" page at www.laxxonmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Laxxon website following the presentation.

About Laxxon Medical Corporation

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering innovative 3D screen printed pharmaceutical solutions through SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), an additive 3D screen printing technology and manufacturing process. Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the use and application of SPID®-Technology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

For more information, visit www.laxxonmedical.com or follow Laxxon Medical on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Frances Hoggard
Communications Manager
f.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749457/Laxxon-Medical-to-Participate-in-22nd-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Healthcare-Conference

