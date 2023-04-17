Third episode in series airs 5.00-6.00pm CET, Thursday, 27th April:

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, today announced the third in its series of webinar tutorials targeting designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. At 5pm CET on Thursday 27th April, Zahid Ansari, VP Operations of Cambridge GaN Devices, will present 'ICeGaN: Enhancing the robustness, reliability and quality of GaN'. A Q&A session will follow.

Zahid Ansari VP Operations, CGD

"The use of GaN in power conversion offers the opportunity for significant reduction in energy waste, but adoption of the technology has been constrained by concerns about system and component robustness and reliability. This webinar will explain that CGD's ICeGaN HEMTs integrate features which enhance both robustness and reliability of GaN power ICs, and how CGD's manufacturing processes have been designed for quality and continuous improvement."

During this series, CGD's GaN experts share their insights on GaN for efficient power conversion and how CGD's HV technology, ICeGaN, enables ease of use and delivers the highest performance. In the first instalment, 'Powering up The Future with GaN', Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD introduced the basics of GaN, and positioned it in relation to traditional silicon solutions and silicon carbide (SiC), highlighting the potential benefits of the broad adoption of GaN. Following, in the second webinar, CGD's CTO Florin Udrea discussed State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics.

CGD's ICeGaN 650 V GaN ICs are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Devices are extremely reliable and rugged, suitable for demanding applications environments. Zahid Ansari holds SB and SM degrees in Electrical Engineering from MIT. He has over 40 years of experience, working in the design and manufacture of silicon, GaAs and GaN ICs and electronic systems, including control ICs for AC-DC and DC-DC converters and the development of motor control inverters.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Now in the scale-up phase, our mission to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD's ICeGaN technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company's leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A and B investment rounds, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

