DSY selected for Natural Health & Good Health Readers' Choice Awards

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - DSY Wellness, an evidence-based complementary medicine centre with a 13-year record successfully treating chronic diseases, has once-again been voted the best wellness brand as well as best practitioner in metabolic and nutritional medicine by over 3,000 readers of Natural Health magazine.

It was selected as the Diamond Brand for these two categories under the Natural Health & Good Health (健康时尚) Readers' Choice Awards announced recently.

DSY Wellness wins Natural Health Readers' Choice awards for third time

In thanking readers for their trust and confidence in the brand, DSY Wellness lead consultant Jonathan Chew noted this was their third win since 2020.

"We're grateful for the confidence and recognition given by Natural Health readers. This consecutive accolade has motivated the DSY team to serve our clients better and help society overcome this epidemic of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, and complications related to diabetes," he said.

The award recognises the Centre's efforts in improving quality of life for those living with chronic conditions or in palliative care or post-surgical care, besides helping patients complete orthodox treatments and procedures that have serious side effects, especially for those undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Since 2011, Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers' Choice Awards has been a reputable accolade in showcasing sought-after health and beauty brands within the Malaysian market. Selection is placed in the hands of readers who are increasingly discerning over the quality of therapy and care accorded to patients.

Organised by Natural Health Magazine and reaching more than 200,000 consumers, this award honours the best beauty, health & wellness brands in the market. Like previous years, winners are chosen by more than 3,000 readers and shoppers. Hence, winning the Natural Health & <健康时尚> Readers' Choice Award is a unique and trusted testimony of therapies that have garnered reader support.

DSY Wellness offers evidence-based complementary medical therapies for the reversal of various chronic health disorders. It also specialises in metabolic and functional medicine, and the study of how and why the root causes lead to a variety of chronic health problems.

"We use natural remedies to bring the body back into balance, and allow the body to function optimally again without relying on chemicals or synthetic medication which have harmful side effects.

"Everyone has a unique biochemistry, which is why we place the highest priority on individualised and customised diagnosis and prescribed treatment for our clients," Jonathan Chew explained.

Apart from addressing chronic health disorders, DSY Wellness also partners with the Institute of Complementary & Traditional Medicine (ICTM) to provide various courses of personal health empowerment.

Chew added that DSY Wellness collaborated with ICTM as part of its efforts to educate consumers on a preventive approach to stem the rising prevalence of chronic health disorders, both locally and internationally.

About DSY Wellness

Established in 2010, DSY Wellness offers evidence-based complementary medical therapies for chronic health problems. It deploys integrative medicine in conjunction with traditional medicine to improve the health of clients and to reverse chronic diseases.

To learn more about DSY Wellness, please visit: https://www.dsywellness.com/.

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is one of the leading health magazines dedicated to guiding Malaysian women in taking action towards a healthier and better life. It offers readers fresh and informative content on a diverse range of natural health alternatives from traditional to complementary so that they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families.

To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers' Choice Awards 2022, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2022awards/.

