Expansion Creates One-Stop Shop for Research Services and Products

Scientist.com, the premier R&D marketplace for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced that its users can now buy off-the-shelf reagents, lab supplies and consumables through the platform. Scientist.com users can access almost 5,000 research suppliers and purchase more than 15 million research products and services with ease. An easy check out process, simple search functionality and a dedicated customer support team make purchasing on the platform quick, reliable and cost efficient.

"In both large and small research organizations, many obstacles hinder research progress, including lengthy legal negotiations, supplier onboarding delays and inefficient order tracking," stated Diana Ourthiague, PhD, CCO of Scientist.com. "Scientist.com has created a highly efficient and comprehensive sourcing solution that eliminates these bottlenecks and enables researchers to carry out more innovative experiments in less time and at reduced cost."

Virtually any preclinical research product or service can be sourced through Scientist.com. The platform enables researchers to work directly with multiple suppliers to design the exact lab experiment, study or service that's needed for all their drug discovery projects. Popular services include human tissue sample acquisition, biomarkers, antibody creation, protein sciences, in vitro assays, disease models, compound synthesis, DNA and RNA sciences and value, evidence and access (VEA). With this expansion, Scientist.com users can now directly purchase millions of off-the-shelf antibodies, compounds, proteins, ELISA kits and other assay kits, lab supplies and consumables.

"Scientist.com simplified the purchase of our lab supplies and research services, enabling our researchers to spend more time on science and less time on paperwork. They provided outstanding customer service and supported every research request from start to finish," stated John Donello, CSO of Boost Neuroscience, Inc. "Our finance team particularly appreciated one consolidated bill and the ability to leverage pre-negotiated discounts. We highly recommend Scientist.com to any stealth or established biotech that wants to improve research efficiency."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

