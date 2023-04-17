Halberd Corporation: Halberd and YSU Interviewed on CBS Affiliate WKBN 5pm News as Research Advances

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) successful patent protected research being conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) on antibiotic resistant bacteria and deadly Candida auris was recently featured in a news segment on Youngstown, OH CBS News affiliate television station, WKBN. Professors and student scholar lab assistants are conducting this intricate research on samples provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU oversees the preparation of test samples of these antibiotic resistant bacteria. Researchers conjugate metallic nanoparticles and antibodies with an affinity for the target pathogens. Then they submit them to Dr. Sturrus' lab for laser exposure. Dr. Cooper's lab then evaluates the results after exposure to carefully crafted laser irradiation.

Dr. Cooper stated, "Then we take the bacteria out and try to grow them again. And, we find out that we are killing 90 - 95% of them … and leave the good bacteria alone" This was accomplished in under 10 minutes of laser exposure. These findings were recently presented to the CDC.

Dr. Sturrus, Chair and Professor, Physics, Astronomy Geology and Earth Science Department said of the students participating in the project, "When you talk atomic physics to students, they are sort of, 'What? Why?' But if you do something that kills bacteria, they're like, 'Hey! That's cool! I want to do that.'"

After learning of Halberd's success, the CDC offered to send additional potent strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi to YSU to be tested against Halberd's patented and patent-pending laser eradication methodology.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "Using this technology, we will be treating disease (safely), outside of the body." This patented extracorporeal methodology, permits the extraction of infected bodily fluids for treatment prior to returning the cleansed bodily fluids to the body. Uniquely, the Halberd process is designed to accomplish this without potentially harmful antibiotics or drug side-effects.

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to four issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

