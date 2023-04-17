BNP Engage, the Digital Marketing Services Division of BNP Media, Announces the Acquisition of Creative MMS

With the acquisition, BNP Engage will leverage Creative MMS's experience to enhance its existing services and provide current clients with a more comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions.

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / BNP Engage, the digital marketing services division of BNP Media, announced the acquisition of Creative MMS, a leading digital marketing firm. The acquisition aims to expand BNP Engage's capabilities in digital marketing, and further evolves BNP Media into a strategic digital marketing partner for clients.

Creative MMS is widely known for its expertise in b-to-b digital marketing, particularly in web design and development, conversion rate optimization, strategy, content marketing, SEO, and social media. With the acquisition, BNP Engage will leverage Creative MMS's experience to enhance its existing services and provide current clients with a more comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions.

"The combination of BNP Media's audience knowledge and content expertise together with CMMS's digital marketing savvy creates an unmatched resource in BNP Engage," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO of BNP Media. "We're thrilled to welcome Creative MMS into the BNP family to help our clients achieve their digital marketing goals and grow their businesses."

CMMS compliments BNP Engage customized offerings which include Interactive Digital Marketing, eBooks, and Custom Content. The acquisition will provide a broader range of digital marketing solutions, and allows BNP Engage to become a strategic digital partner for clients, providing long-term and customized solutions to meet their business needs.

"We've always put being a strategic partner for those seeking the most effective digital marketing solution at the forefront, and this partnership elevates our ability to do that, for current and future partners," said Ben LeDonni, founder, and CEO of Creative MMS, who will stay on as the President of BNP Engage. "Creative MMS has a lot of experience in B2B marketing, and we're excited to bring that expertise to BNP Engage."

Contact Annie Kisabeth, Head of Marketing, for additional information at kisabetha@bnpmedia.com.

ABOUT BNP ENGAGE

BNP Engage works with clients to develop the strategy, manage the creation, and coordinate the delivery of high-quality custom content that engages and connects customers with the valuable, industry-relevant information required for decision-making. To learn more, visit BNP Engage at www.bnpengage.com.

ABOUT BNP MEDIA

BNP Engage is owned by BNP Media, one of the largest privately held B2B media companies in North America. Founded in 1926, BNP Media is a fourth-generation, family-run business that millions of professionals rely on for the superior information delivered through its publications, websites, events, webinars, continuing education coursework, and market research. BNP Media's portfolio includes media properties that serve professionals and businesses in multiple industries, including Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Mechanical Systems, Security, Food, Beverage, and Packaging. To learn more, visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

ABOUT CREATIVE MMS

Creative MMS is a b-to-b digital marketing firm that specializes in web design and development, strategy, content marketing, SEO, and social media. With a focus on delivering measurable results for clients, Creative MMS has established a reputation as a leader in the b-to-b marketing space. For more information, visit www.creativemms.com.

