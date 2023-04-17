Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp Retires 27 Tonnes of CO2 in the Name of ATCO Two Rivers From Snow Removal Activites in Northeast British Columbia

CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Karbon-X Corp (OTC PINK:KARX) an innovative carbon marketing and project development company, announced today that the Company has offset 27 tonnes of CO2 emissions from snow removal activities with high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets. These offsets were retired in the name of ATCO Two Rivers Camp Services LTD with the snow removal work being completed by ACL Construction in Fort St John. has opened a the planting of Dipteryx Alata Baru Nut trees, to the development of a sustainable charcoal project using the waste bio-mass from the Dipteryx Alata Baru Nut trees as the medium to create sustainable charcoal through Karbon-X existing partnership with SCS and 4everforest in Bolivia.

"ACL Construction out of Fort St John British Columbia is a leader in the civil earthworks space, they realized early on that reducing the emissions being created from business activities was an important tool that not only reduced the CO2 footprint of the company but allowed the business to stage itself as an environmental leader." said Karbon-X CEO Chad Clovis. "ACL is leading the pack in voluntary environmental stewardship; they don't have to do this but feel it's their responsibility and with clients such as ATCO getting on board with the reduction plans it shows the way industry is shifting."

Thomas Hall President of ACL commented. "We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint through using energy efficient equipment, reducing our waste, using carbon offsets from verified projects and using new environmental criteria when we select suppliers. ACL will also enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint through use of our services." John McPherson, Vice President at ACL Construction added: "ACL is proud to have clients such as ATCO support our company's emission reduction targets reducing through our systems."

About Karbon-X Corp

Karbon-X is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in selling carbon credits direct to business or through an owned APP to the everyday person while investing in projects that have the potential to generate carbon credits and supplies in an online social media community to encourage change and growth of the green economy.

