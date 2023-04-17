ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM Appoints Roger Estafanos as U.S. General Manager and Expands Presence with Opening of U.S. Headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey

Garching / Munich and Princeton, NJ, April 17, 2023 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical theranostics company, today announced that the company has opened its U.S. headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey and appointed Roger Estafanos as U.S. General Manager. Mr. Estafanos brings a wealth of experience from both the radiopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries including being one of the first leaders of the US division of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company. His arrival builds on ITM's appointment of key hires to its U.S. leadership team in 2022. Establishing the headquarters in Princeton strengthens ITM's ongoing expansion of its U.S. business, including the sales and marketing of the company's therapeutic and diagnostic radioisotopes, while preparing for potential market registration of its targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline product candidates currently in development.

"With the high-profile addition of Roger to our strong U.S. leadership team and a prime headquarter location secured in Princeton's pharmaceutical and biotech cluster, we are increasing the strength of our capabilities to serve the healthcare community and our partners around the world with our highly pure n.c.a. lutetium-177. This growth will accelerate us on ITM's path toward the potential market approval of ITM-11 and we remain committed to developing new radiopharmaceuticals for patients living with hard-to-treat cancers," commented Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

"ITM is a global leader in providing radionuclide therapies and diagnostics to patients in need through its own products and its central role in contributing to its partners' radiopharmaceutical treatments. I am thrilled to collaborate with this exceptional, passionate and knowledgeable team driving innovation in nuclear medicine to reach the full potential of this critically important modality," concluded Roger Estafanos, U.S. General Manager of ITM.

Roger Estafanos joins ITM from Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis Company, where he most recently held the position of VP, Head of Commercial and Access Realization. During his time at AAA, he played a crucial role in launching the company's therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceutical portfolio. Before joining Novartis / AAA, Roger garnered 15 years of experience in management consulting, providing strategic advice to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical, and diagnostic companies on commercializing products across various disease areas. His leadership roles span across top life sciences consulting firms, including IBM Global Business Services, IQVIA, and Peppers & Rogers Group. Mr. Estafanos earned his undergraduate degree in Information Systems from Rutgers University and completed his MBA at Rutgers Business School.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that is designed to precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, with the goal of destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.



ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



