Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) ("Q4" or "the company"), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Keith Reed as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective April 17, 2023. Donna de Winter will remain the company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") while transitioning her COO responsibilities to Mr. Reed.

"On behalf of the board and the entire team, it is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of our new Chief Operating Officer, Keith Reed, who brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue and operational efficiency to the company," said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4 Inc. "The execution of our strategy across client success, sales, product, and our global business units is core to our success. We look forward to working with Keith on driving efficient and profitable growth for many years to come."

"I am excited to join the team at Q4 and contribute my expertise to the continued growth and success of the company," said Keith Reed. "Q4 has a unique platform offering with an immense data set that can be leveraged for accelerating growth and enhancing the client experience. I look forward to unlocking more value for clients by providing additional opportunities to utilize the Q4 platform while continuing to deliver exceptional client service."

About Keith Reed

Mr. Reed has over 25 years of operations leadership experience in the technology industry, with expertise in client success, product development, and sales. Prior to joining Q4, Mr. Reed most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at VersaPay, a collaborative accounts receivable and B2B payments solution provider. In addition, Keith has held leadership roles at Keap, a CRM platform company, and Intuit, the global financial technology platform behind notable brands such as Quickbooks, TurboTax, and Mailchimp, where he spent 15 years of his career. Keith received his Bachelor's degree in History from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are disclosed in the Company's most recent annual information form. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at the Company's website at q4inc.com.

