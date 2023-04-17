AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that CEO Thomas Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023.

The conference is being held on April 25 - 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (formerly Bally's) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 9:30am Pacific Time

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47982

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner

Forum Communications

678-943-3859

nick@forumspeaks.com

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@ayro.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749400/AYRO-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VEGAS-2023