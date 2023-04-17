Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5PN | ISIN: US0547481087 | Ticker-Symbol: WR4F
Frankfurt
17.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,528 Euro
+0,002
+0,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5120,55015:56
0,5120,55015:47
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 14:26
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that CEO Thomas Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023.

The conference is being held on April 25 - 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (formerly Bally's) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 9:30am Pacific Time

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47982

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About AYRO
AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:
Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
nick@forumspeaks.com

Investor Inquiries:
Joey Delahoussaye
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@ayro.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749400/AYRO-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VEGAS-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.