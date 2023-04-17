

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Economic announcements this week are relatively quiet. Housing Data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book might get special attention.



Earnings reports from major corporates will be the highlights.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up on Monday.



Asian shares were mostly positive, while European shares are trading broadly lower.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 5.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Friday. The Dow slid 143.22 points or 0.4 percent to 33,886.47, the Nasdaq fell 42.81 points or 0.4 percent to 12,123.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.58 points or 0.2 percent to 4,137.64.



On the economic front, the Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 18.3, while it was down 24.6 in March.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 45, while it was up 44 in March.



Treasury International Capital reports for February will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the transactions were up $31.9 billion.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin to speak in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics at 12 pm ET.



Asian markets gained on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent to 3,385.61. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 55 points or 0.47 percent to close at 11,855.48. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange advanced 343 points or 1.68 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 20,782.45.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 21 points or 0.07 percent to end trading at 28,514.78.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,381.50 after gaining 20 points or 0.27 percent.



