Ryan Reynolds announces investment in Canadian fintech Nuvei

MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has today announced that he has invested in Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI).

Reynolds, who is globally recognized as a serial entrepreneur with an exceptional track record of investing in successful high-growth businesses, commented on the announcement: "I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive. The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it's about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."

Reynolds' latest investment comes less than a month after it was announced that Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider partly owned by Reynolds, had been acquired by telecoms giant T-Mobile US Inc. for USD $1.35bn. Reynolds' other high-profile investments include American Aviation Gin and Wrexham Football Club.

Nuvei is a global payments technology company that is dedicated to accelerating its customers' revenue growth through payments. With card acquiring services in more than 200 markets, including direct local acquiring in over 47 countries, as well as access to more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei connects eCommerce businesses with their customers wherever they are in the world and however they want to pay.

Nuvei entered 2023 with strong momentum, announcing its acquisition of leading B2B and Integrated Payments Technology provider Paya in the first weeks of the year and closing the transaction in February. Incorporating Paya technology and experts into Nuvei is creating a preeminent payment technology provider in Global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

In addition to developing new use cases for its technology, Nuvei continues to expand geographically. The company has made significant strides to grow market share in both LATAM and APAC, including recently launching local acquiring capabilities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer shared his thoughts on the announcement: "We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Nuvei family. We're a global company but extremely proud of our Canadian roots and values, so to have one of the most internationally recognizable Canadians, as well as an entrepreneur with such renowned business acumen, join our investors is a privilege."

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

