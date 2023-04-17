WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 on April 27, 2023

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo on April 27th, 2023 in New York, NY.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 27th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (41st and Park)

To receive additional information, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact WYY@gatewayir.com.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the "Ladenburg Expo format," which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

