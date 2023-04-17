Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed James Ladner as an Independent Director of Riverside. His expertise will be extremely valuable to Riverside's corporate strategic development progress, as the Company has a strong balance sheet, no debt, and can consider growth transactions.

James holds a MBA equivalent from the University of St.Gallen and has over 25 years' experience in capital markets, including raising capital and securities trading. He has served in Switzerland in the top management of NatWest/Coutts Bank and on the boards of The Royal Bank of Scotland AG, Bank Austria Switzerland, and several subsidiaries of Japanese and European banks, finance companies, and funds, including Immofonds. Outside of Switzerland, he was a co-founder of the investment bank boutique of RP&C International, London (now part of Swiss-listed Arundel AG) and served on the boards of Equator Exploration Ltd., StrataGold Corporation (now part of Victoria Gold), Nevoro Inc., and Colombia Gold Plc (later part of Gran Colombia Gold). He is also a former member of the Swiss Admissions Commission for listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange and former member of the Capital Market Commission of the Swiss National Bank. Mr. Ladner has also been an instrumental financier, identifying and financing companies like Yamana Gold early and developing accretive financial approaches to help junior companies grow and work with supportive investors.

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude: "We are delighted that James has joined our diverse Riverside Resources Board of Directors. He is a strong representative of our European shareholders, which corresponds to over 40% of our shareholder base. James's illustrious record builds and expands upon Riverside's existing strengths, as he has been an integral part of financing the early development of major resource companies, including Yamana and other household mining names, with his extensive European network."

Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company is pleased to provide the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on March 29, 2023.

At the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders, 18,460,891 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

Elected one new and re-elected four incumbent directors, total of five directors for the ensuing year as follows:

Director Votes For % John-Mark Staude 11,736,239 98.25% James Clare 11,736,239 98.25% Walter Henry 11,741,739 98.29% Wendy Chan 11,747,239 98.34% James Ladner 11,744,239 98.32%

To appoint Davidson & Company, LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. To ratify, confirm and approve the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan as required under amended TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.

Details of the matters approved at the meeting are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated February 22, 2023 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $8M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com

Mehran Bagherzadeh

Corporate Communications

Riverside Resources Inc.

Mehran@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

TF: (877) RIV-RES1

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

