Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "ION Energy is a mining company I founded in 2017 with the purpose of looking at lithium in Mongolia," explained Haji, before elaborating on Mongolia's prolific lithium status. "Currently, ION Energy has over 110,000 hectares across two licenses and two provinces in Mongolia," he shared. "With our Urgakh Naran Lithium project, we are on the cusp of an inferred resource."

"Why should investors be interested in ION's value proposition of being a lithium brine explorer in Mongolia?" asked Jolly. "We are located close to the largest consumer on the planet," responded Haji, noting the Company's unique advantage as a first mover in this space. "Our company has shown with the work that we have done over the last two years that we have a 9.9 billion cubic meter basin beneath the surface with grades that are in and around 320ppm mark across 100 meter intercepts."

"When ION Energy does announce our inferred resource, which I expect to be doing sometime in May of this year, we hope to see a significant change in terms of the equity of the company and the value proposition," said Haji. "We are hoping to have our pre-feasibility and scoping done before the end of the year," he added. "The expectation would be that we could bring something into production within two years."

"With recent investments by US investors in Thacker Pass, why should they also be excited about ION Energy?" asked Jolly. "Our maximum grade is about 1,502ppm, which exceeds some of the Thacker Pass grades," said Haji, noting the increasing demand for lithium to fuel ongoing clean energy efforts. "Not having an asset that is in production or has a proven resource, is allowing us to be vastly discounted relative to our peers."

"You've shared the exciting ION story with us, including the proximity to an inferred calculation. Why do you believe that ION is so undervalued given your value proposition and the evident lithium supply crunch?" asked Jolly. "As first movers, proving that Mongolia does in fact have the necessary resources to get to production is step one," said Haji. "We have a strong enough foundation to say we believe there will be an inferred resource this year that will allow us to prove that lithium does exist in Mongolia."

"The other piece that I should speak to is the fact that we started the company in 2017, when the price of lithium was about $2,000," continued Haji. "We were never banking on the price hitting $85,000 or around $40,000 where it is near today," he said, adding that the Company expects the price of lithium to drop to around $15,000 in the near future. A lot of the new players that have proposed unconventional sources to production, may not be relevant as the price starts to come down."

"We expect to see many of the lithium players begin to fizzle out in the next few months," said Haji. "However, for a company like ION Energy that has been around since 2017 and is showing grades at almost 2.5x higher than the only operating brine asset in North America, we expect to see a relay in our valuation as we prove our inferred resource."

To close the interview, Haji encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to develop their resources with the growing lithium space.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium.

