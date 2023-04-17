Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales and acquisitions, has appointed Colin Dunne as Sales Director for its US Midwest territory. Dunne's promotion is the latest in a series of strategic organizational enhancements allowing Jetcraft to better support industry growth and demand from clients across the Americas.

In his new role, Dunne will draw on more than a decade of experience to act as a dedicated specialist for aircraft owners and buyers, collaborating with Jetcraft's 80+ team of global advisors around the world.

Dunne joined Jetcraft as Sales Manager in 2019, based out of the company's London HQ. Throughout his tenure, he has helped facilitate over $1b in closed aircraft transaction value, while building and maintaining relationships with aircraft owners, operators and industry partners in Northern Europe and the Middle East. He previously held roles across the aerospace, energy and construction industries in a mix of design engineering, project management and business development capacities, including two-years working with aircraft owners, airlines, lessors and MROs at AerData/Boeing. Dunne holds an Engineering Degree from Trinity College Dublin, an MBA from University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and a Certificate in Aviation Leasing and Finance.

Dan Kilkeary, SVP Sales, Americas at Jetcraft, says: "Colin has the expertise to ensure we continue to exceed client expectations across the Americas. He already has a deep understanding of how Jetcraft operates from his time working with us in EMEA, so he's perfectly positioned to make an immediate impact in his new territory and demonstrate our unmatched ability to sell aircraft at the Speed of Life.

"Colin's appointment is the latest example of our response to continued demand by boosting the senior sales team across the Americas. North America is still driving the majority of demand for pre-owned business jets globally, and our expanded team is set to play a crucial role in meeting this need."

Colin Dunne, Sales Director, US Midwest at Jetcraft, says: "Jetcraft provides an exceptional service to clients by offering market-leading intelligence, a truly global team and the most diverse jet inventory in the world. I'm looking forward to supporting clients in the Americas and showcasing why we're the experts at marketing aircraft, negotiating and driving aircraft transactions as well as finding innovative ways to make our clients lives easier when buying, selling or upgrading a jet."

Dunne's appointment to Sales Director follows two additional senior executive hires for the Americas earlier this year, taking Jetcraft's headcount to more than 80.

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is more than an aircraft brokerage firm. We're a global network of aviation advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. As aviation experts, we know that buying or selling an aircraft is a significant decision our market-leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions, and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions, ensuring our clients make the best decision for their needs.

We've been doing this for over 60 years, building trust and setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, our team of 80+ dedicated aviation specialists across 25+ offices are committed to delivering aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trading at the Speed of Life. To learn more, visit us at jetcraft.com

