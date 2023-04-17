Camden Capital, LLC, a multibillion dollar multifamily office and registered investment adviser providing bespoke wealth management, legacy planning and consulting services has changed its name to Certuity, LLC www.Certuity.com

Over the last decade, the company has built a nationally recognized multifamily office and registered investment adviser, with clients throughout the United States and offices in California, Florida and New York. During 2023, new offices are slated to open in Tennessee and Illinois. The firm attributes its strong organic growth to its client base, dedicated employees, strategic partnerships and world-class culture.

Since 2013, the firm's alternative investment platform has provided qualified clients with tailored access to an expanding opportunity in alternative investments across the globe. The firm's institutional-quality product and service offering utilizes technology that is focused on improving the quality of life and the security of its clients and employees.

The firm is excited about the brand launch and additional strategic initiatives that will be announced throughout the year. "We changed our name and brand identity to one that articulates our offering to the clients we serve today and to the generations that will follow," stated President and Partner Rich Bursek. "Certuity provides guidance, knowledge and access to solutions that empower families to approach life with certitude," he added.

The firm has offices in New York City, North Palm Beach, Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica. The company and its employees have been recognized by Barron's, Financial Advisor Magazine, Financial Planning Magazine, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Los Angeles Business Journal and the Los Angeles Times

