Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
Date of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume
Daily Weighted average
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-11
FR0014005DA7
1413
19.703539
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-11
FR0014005DA7
12051
19.643600
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-12
FR0014005DA7
1195
19.475297
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-12
FR0014005DA7
7069
19.473694
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-13
FR0014005DA7
676
19.326213
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-13
FR0014005DA7
3923
19.327224
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-14
FR0014005DA7
1382
19.462344
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-14
FR0014005DA7
4117
19.495764
XPAR
TOTAL
31826
19.529469
Name of the issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of the broker
Identity code of the broker
Day/time of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Price (per unit)
Currency
Quantity bought
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:05:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
375
XPAR
OD_7NDQWH8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.980000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7NDRJBM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:09:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7NDRa5h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:09:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
254
XPAR
OD_7NDRaLs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:15:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
247
XPAR
OD_7NDT2s0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:16:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7NDTK31-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:26:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
324
XPAR
OD_7NDVmWM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:26:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
466
XPAR
OD_7NDVmWL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T07:51:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7NDcDpC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7NDtMW3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7NDtMW4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
123
XPAR
OD_7NDtMW4-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:01:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7NDtisv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
222
CCXE
OD_7NDwkMx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7NDwkMy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7NDwkMy-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7NDwkMz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7NDwkN8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7NDwkN8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
147
XPAR
OD_7NDwkN9-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
312
XPAR
OD_7NDwkNA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
616
XPAR
OD_7NDwkNA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
147
XPAR
OD_7NDwkNB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
609
XPAR
OD_7NDwkNC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
78
XPAR
OD_7NDwkNC-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7NDwkS9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7NDwlZ5-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:13:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
120
XPAR
OD_7NDwlZ5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:25:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7NDzmH4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T09:59:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7NE8KBt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T10:37:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
63
CCXE
OD_7NEI2Ak-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T10:37:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7NEI2Al-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T10:53:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
140
XPAR
OD_7NELxfn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T10:53:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7NELxfo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:17:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
259
XPAR
OD_7NES0Xj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:17:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7NES0Xk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7NEU08u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7NEU08u-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7NEU08v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7NEU090-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
120
XPAR
OD_7NEU090-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
1221
XPAR
OD_7NEU091-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7NEU092-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T11:25:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7NEU092-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:00:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7NEcwaz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:00:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7NEcwaz-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:03:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7NEdgFA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:05:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7NEe7df-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:05:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7NEe7df-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:09:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7NEf81D-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:09:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NEf81D-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:09:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
31
XPAR
OD_7NEf81E-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:17:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
22
XPAR
OD_7NEh99F-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:21:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
140
XPAR
OD_7NEiA6W-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:29:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7NEkAyT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:29:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7NEkAyU-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:37:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7NEm8iY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T12:53:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
126
XPAR
OD_7NEqEMN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T13:29:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7NEzL8H-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T13:33:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7NF0MLY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T13:40:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NF1vbO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T13:47:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7NF3jlW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T14:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7NF6vjg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T14:16:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
79
CCXE
OD_7NFB8f5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T14:56:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7NFLEZq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T14:56:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7NFLEZq-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:00:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7NFM2mU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLa-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
29
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLb-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLc-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLd-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLe-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLf-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7NFMnLE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
73
CCXE
OD_7NFMnLP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
783
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
624
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
36
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
961
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
296
XPAR
OD_7NFMnLY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7NFMno4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7NFMnmo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NFMnmo-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:03:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7NFMnnB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:04:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7NFN5VH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:29:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7NFTQFk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:29:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
428
XPAR
OD_7NFTQFl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:29:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7NFTQFl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:29:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
500
XPAR
OD_7NFTXFL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-11T15:29:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
681
XPAR
OD_7NFTXFM-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T07:07:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
450
XPAR
OD_7NJHcmR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T07:07:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7NJHcmS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T07:07:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
256
XPAR
OD_7NJHdmk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T07:08:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7NJHr6u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:00:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7NJUxI4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:00:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7NJUxI4-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:20:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NJa0VN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:34:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7NJdYYD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:34:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
224
CCXE
OD_7NJdYWo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:34:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7NJdYWp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T08:46:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7NJgafY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T09:15:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7NJnwhk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T09:50:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7NJwbO7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:18:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
274
XPAR
OD_7NK3csC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7NKChLR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
135
XPAR
OD_7NKChJr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
443
XPAR
OD_7NKChJr-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7NKChJs-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
268
XPAR
OD_7NKChJw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
237
XPAR
OD_7NKChJx-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:54:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7NKCiJR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T10:58:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7NKDlO1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T11:52:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
156
XPAR
OD_7NKRQQ8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T12:32:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
164
XPAR
OD_7NKbWqs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T12:34:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7NKbxtz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:10:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7NKl2b2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:42:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7NKt6rH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:50:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7NKv8FN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
326
XPAR
OD_7NKwCLD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
149
XPAR
OD_7NKwCLD-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7NKwCLE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
445
CCXE
OD_7NKwCwY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
201
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwo-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwQ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
768
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7NKwCwO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T13:59:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7NKxDnx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:07:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
270
XPAR
OD_7NKzEw2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:07:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7NKzEw3-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:11:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7NL0GfG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:17:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7NL1nKl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:38:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
540
XPAR
OD_7NL79ZS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:46:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NL9HSr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:46:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7NL9HSs-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:46:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
257
XPAR
OD_7NL9HSt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:46:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7NL9HSt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:51:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7NLAIQ1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T14:51:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7NLAIQ2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:10:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
116
CCXE
OD_7NLFKDt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:21:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
223
XPAR
OD_7NLHykb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:21:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7NLHykc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:28:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7NLJlS2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:28:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7NLJocS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:29:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
126
XPAR
OD_7NLJvvk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:29:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
62
XPAR
OD_7NLJwVE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:29:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7NLK49T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:29:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7NLK6Yt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:29:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7NLK6Yu-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:35:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7NLLTr3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:35:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7NLLTr4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-12T15:35:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7NLLTr4-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T08:25:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NPRpiF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T08:25:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7NPRpiG-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T08:33:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
144
XPAR
OD_7NPTgmt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T08:33:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
1676
XPAR
OD_7NPTgmu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T08:53:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7NPYis9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.220000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7NPcZNd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.220000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7NPcZNe-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
100
CCXE
OD_7NPcZNK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
39
CCXE
OD_7NPcZNL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:08:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
444
XPAR
OD_7NPcZNO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7NPfL5h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:23:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
15
XPAR
OD_7NPgLWz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T09:28:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
298
XPAR
OD_7NPhYpo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:28:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7NPwfGQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:32:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7NPxgDb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:38:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
91
CCXE
OD_7NPz7hl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:40:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7NPzh5Y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:40:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NPzh5Z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:40:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7NPzh5Z-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T10:55:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7NQ3UNP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:06:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
65
CCXE
OD_7NQLJ5y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:06:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7NQLJ5z-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:40:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7NQTuOi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:40:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7NQTuOj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:40:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7NQTuft-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:40:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7NQTueq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T12:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7NQTuux-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T13:04:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
71
XPAR
OD_7NQZy35-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T13:04:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7NQZyJ9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T13:52:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7NQm4pQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T13:52:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NQm55c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T13:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7NQm5N2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:00:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7NQo6jq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:42:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7NQygZX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:45:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7NQzVnQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
115
CCXE
OD_7NR0vUL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:51:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7NR0vxg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:51:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7NR11wg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:54:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7NR1mFa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T14:58:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7NR2cId-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-13T15:27:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7NRA70R-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T08:28:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
235
XPAR
OD_7NVJ0QQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T08:37:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7NVLJIY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T08:47:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
340
CCXE
OD_7NVNpyi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T09:00:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7NVR5z2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T09:24:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7NVXA9c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T10:19:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7NVl4oS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T10:19:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7NVl4oT-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T10:19:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
101
CCXE
OD_7NVl4oU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T10:19:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
228
XPAR
OD_7NVl4oU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T10:31:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7NVo6ME-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T11:17:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7NVzZay-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T11:17:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
63
CCXE
OD_7NVzZrK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:08:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7NWCTXm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:24:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7NWGYGL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:27:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7NWH65g-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7NWHfFk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7NWHfFr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7NWHfSW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7NWHfFd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7NWHfFe-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T12:29:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
224
XPAR
OD_7NWHfFf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:23:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7NWVPaU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:27:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7NWWLau-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:27:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7NWWLav-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:35:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7NWYRfn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:59:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NWeSIb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T13:59:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7NWeSIc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
170
CCXE
OD_7NWeblU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7NWeblV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
500
XPAR
OD_7NWeblj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
238
XPAR
OD_7NWeblk-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7NWecJW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7NWecJC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:00:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
344
XPAR
OD_7NWecJD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:14:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7NWiGwU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:20:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7NWjZ0a-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:20:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
274
XPAR
OD_7NWjZ0Z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:23:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
109
XPAR
OD_7NWkJ6j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:29:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
164
XPAR
OD_7NWlpXX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T14:29:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7NWlpXY-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:00:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7NWtdP1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:04:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
388
XPAR
OD_7NWujZJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7NWulfK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
194
XPAR
OD_7NWulfL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:08:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
35
CCXE
OD_7NWvenL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:08:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7NWvenL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:22:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.520000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7NWzMRH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-14T15:28:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7NX0pIA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks